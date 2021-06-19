Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

WSM opened at $150.93 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $492,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,876,392 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

