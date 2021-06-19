Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,902 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $225.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

