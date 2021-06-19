WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0005

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. WINkLink has a market cap of $350.87 million and approximately $38.90 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

