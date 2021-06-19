Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

WK stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $7,777,520 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

