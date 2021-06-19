XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Cap of $72.64 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $72.64 million and $739,930.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.05 or 0.00737176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00083821 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.