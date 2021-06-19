Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Post by 1.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Post by 83.9% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Post by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,445,000 after acquiring an additional 121,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 28.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.