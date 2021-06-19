Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

