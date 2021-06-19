Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $268,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.72 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

