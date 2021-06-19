Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 943 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

