Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $237,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,169 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

DSGX stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.56 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.