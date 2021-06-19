Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $119,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.47.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

