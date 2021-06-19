Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 402.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 168,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 249.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,265 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 178.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $1,561,390. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -298.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

