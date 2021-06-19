Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yandex is gaining from solid momentum across Search, Taxi, Classifieds, Media Services and Experiments segments. Further, strong marketplace business, owing to growing momentum across third-party sellers remains a major positive. Additionally, the company’s increasing share in the Russian search market is a tailwind. Moreover, increasing subscribers on Yandex.Plus is benefiting the company. Further, positive contributions from Yandex.Lavka and Yandex.Eats, which are benefiting the FoodTech business are other positives. Also, strengthening ride-hailing business on the back of rising number of rides, is contributing well. However, slowdown in the advertising spending remains a major concern. Further, coronavirus induced uncertainties in the overall demand environment are overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Yandex has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. Research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Yandex by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after acquiring an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

