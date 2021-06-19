Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Yandex worth $113,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yandex has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 133.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

