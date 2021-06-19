Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

YEXT opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $78,672.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,163,028 shares in the company, valued at $48,141,286.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,856.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,485 shares of company stock worth $2,333,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

