Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce earnings per share of ($1.98) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the lowest is ($2.17). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($2.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.31) to ($5.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,379,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,002,541. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

