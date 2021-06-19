Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.67. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 315.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%.

Several research firms have commented on OLN. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Olin stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.35. 1,772,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,160. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.