Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Open Lending posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,320. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

