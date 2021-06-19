Zacks: Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.16). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

CTMX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. 2,252,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

