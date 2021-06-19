Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,943. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

