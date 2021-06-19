Zacks: Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.80. SkyWest reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 154.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 20,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.36.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

