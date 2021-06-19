Zacks: Analysts Expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Surface Oncology posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surface Oncology.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

SURF opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $317.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75.

In related news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Surface Oncology by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surface Oncology (SURF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.