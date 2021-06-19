Zacks: Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($1.30). Teladoc Health posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

