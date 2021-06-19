Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.86. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.