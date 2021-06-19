Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 348.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 213.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.