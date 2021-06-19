Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 348.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter worth $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 213.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

