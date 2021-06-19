Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.14. Herc reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.45. 409,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $117.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.