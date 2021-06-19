Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

