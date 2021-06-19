Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.
Several analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
