Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.40. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.06.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $144.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.74, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.23. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

