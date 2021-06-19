Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,988,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 708.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $24,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

