Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 424,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,450. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $173.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.