Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to post $34.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $137.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $133.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 151.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth $313,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.