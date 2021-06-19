Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.98. 174,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,048. The stock has a market cap of $115.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.79. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

