Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.46). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $20.37. 1,449,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,340. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.00.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

