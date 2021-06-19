Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Advantest has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $100.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.20.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

