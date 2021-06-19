Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) to Hold

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

SPT stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.11.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $34,706,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

