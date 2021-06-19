Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of PERI opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $15,897,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 423,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 246,322 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

