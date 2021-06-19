Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 711,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 598,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after buying an additional 319,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

