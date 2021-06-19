Zcoin (XZC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,825.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.33 or 0.06186536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.56 or 0.01578677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00434459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00144651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.13 or 0.00776354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.41 or 0.00439376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00359493 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.