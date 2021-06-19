Zelwin (ZLW) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00016775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $423.78 million and approximately $341,864.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00732236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083798 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.