ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $39.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00038375 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00223345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00035859 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.