Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Update

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,365,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,804,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.48, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

