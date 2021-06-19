Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $236.66 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.79 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

