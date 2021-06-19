Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $306.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.00 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

