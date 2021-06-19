Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $279,000 in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

