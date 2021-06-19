Zions Bancorporation N.A. Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

