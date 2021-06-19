Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its position in General Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

