ZooKeeper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $106,649.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $106,649.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00145136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00182890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.00861765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,792.45 or 0.99694718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 18,720,036 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

