ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZTE in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20. ZTE has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

