$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 401,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

