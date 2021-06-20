-$0.05 EPS Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Identiv posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

INVE stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 552,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.05 million, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.82. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Identiv by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

